Woman accused of killing New Amsterdam man released from custody

The woman who allegedly stabbed to death her husband after he reportedly threatened to kill her has been released from police custody – a move which has sparked concerns among family members of the now dead man.

It was Friday last at Pitt Street, New Amsterdam that Anthony Giddings called “Big Head” was stabbed to death, allegedly by his partner.

Giddings and his partner were arguing when the incident occurred. The woman had told investigators that Giddings was armed with a knife and had threatened to kill her.

During the commotion, she reportedly admitted to taking the knife away from him, and stabbing him to the chest.

An autopsy performed by Government Pathologist Dr Vivakanand Bridgemohan on Monday gave the cause of death as a shock and hemorrhage due to a stab wound to the left lung.

The woman had gone to Central Police Station and reported her actions moments after the incident.

Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that the woman has since been released from police custody.

He said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that she be released while a file in the matter be returned after a report on the post-mortem has been included.

Meanwhile, some of Giddings’ family members reached out to this publication to expressed alarm at this development. But Ramlakhan says the police has followed the advice of the DPP.