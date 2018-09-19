Woman accused of damaging valuables, assaulting husband placed on $95,000 bail

A twenty-eight-year-old woman found herself before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts where she was slapped with charges of damage to property and assault.

Samantha Larose, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to both of the allegations made out against her.

The first charge alleged that on August 25, 2018 at her Albouystown home, she damaged several valuables including cellphones, a tar-paulin, wares and a kerosene stove which, when totaled, value $112,000., property of her husband, David Larose.

Another charge against Larose alleged that on August 24, 2018 at the aforementioned location she unlawfully assaulted the said virtual compliant.

The prosecutor made no objections to bail, which resulted in Magistrate Azore granting Larose bail in the sum of $95,000 for both charges; and the matters were adjourned until October 10, 2018.