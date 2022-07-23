Woman, 96, dies from COVID; 81 new cases

A pensioner who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, according to the Health Ministry.

This latest fatality is a 96-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on Friday, July 22, 2022.

With this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 1,269.

Meanwhile, another 81 persons have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the country are now at 868. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (833) or institutional (30) isolation.

Five other persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 67,276 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.