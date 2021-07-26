Woman, 83, killed in fire at Linden house

An 83-year-old woman identified as Norma Semple was during the wee hours of today killed in a fire at her home at Wismar, Linden.

Semple resided alone in the one-storey wooden structure.

Her neighbour recalled that around 02:30hrs, she was in her home when she heard a loud and continuous cracking sound which caused her to look through her window.

Upon investigating, she observed that Semple’s house completely engulfed in flames.

An alarm was raised and neighbours attempted to rescue the pensioner, but they were unsuccessful.

The fire station was summoned and the fire was eventually extinguished.

A search was carried out among the debris and the lifeless body of the woman was found in the kitchen. Police said the body was burnt beyond recognition.