Woman, 79, dies in Wakenaam fire

A 79-year-old woman died in an early morning fire at her home today.

Dead is Bissoondai called Seema. The fire occured sometime between 05:45 and 06:30hrs, at the woman’s Zealandia Estate, Wakenaam Island, home.

According to the deceased son, the 79-year-old woman was last seen alive in her room around 05:45hrs. However around 06:30hrs one of her sons who live next door noticed smoke emanating from the house.

Upon checking he saw his mother on the floor, her body on fire, with a green kero stove on its side.

The deceased received extensive burns about her body.

She was then taken to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her body is at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are in progress.