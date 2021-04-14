Woman, 74, dies as fire destroys several living quarters in Sophia

Relatives of a bedridden 74-year-old woman believe she died from smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in their neighbours’ yard, destroying several living quarters and leaving over 20 persons homeless.

Dead is Vanci Hodge of Lot 7 Lamaha Park Squatting Area, Greater Georgetown.

Her husband of seventeen years, Leon James, told INews that a a fire started in their neigbour’s yard sometime between 09:00h and 10:00h today, and shortly after, they brought out his wife from her room, which was next to the burning house.

At the time, he said the woman was having a hard time breathing and so they rushed her to the hospital. However, she reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Hodge has been bedridden since late last year after she was diagnosed with cancer that has spread throughout her body.

“Apparently the smoke suffocated her, that’s my assumption… She was in bed since October last year and she couldn’t do anything for sheself… We were trying with her but eventually this fire came on this morning and that was the end of her. I guess she would have been here for some more time, if wasn’t for the fire,” the grieving man related.

Meanwhile at the Lot 6 Lamaha Park residence, where 15 adults and 7 children resided in several living quarters, occupants say the fire was reportedly started in one of the apartments where a kerosene stove was left on.

Moses, one of the occupants who was home at time, said they tried to break into that quarter to stop the fire from spreading but they were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Within minutes, he noted that, the blaze had engulfed most of the wooden structures in the yard.

Olivia Griffith, a single mother of two, told this publication that she was at the clinic with her 4-month-old baby when she received a call about the fire.

“When I come, the fire service was already here… My children them things get damaged and my things. I don’t know how to start over but I have to start over. I’m asking anybody that’s out there that’s willing to help, please help,” the distraught woman pleaded.

Another occupant, Zonobia Whyte, who also lost all her belongings and life savings, is also asking for assistance. She was at work when she received the dreaded call from her mother informing her that their house was on fire.