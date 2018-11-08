Woman 54, dies in Freeman Street fire

A 54-year-old woman perished on Thursday afternoon in what appears to be suicide by fire.

The fire which reportedly started sometime around 15:00h claimed the life of Arlene (only name given) a businesswoman who lived alone at her Freeman Street, Georgetown home.

INews understands that smoke was seen emanating from the one storey wooden house which was completely locked from back to front.

As such, neighbours were unable to render any assistance.

The woman’s neighbour however speculated that the woman might have deliberately committed the act as her home would not usually be locked.

According to the man, no one heard any screams or noise coming from the property.

This online news was also informed that the woman was having problems with relatives regarding the property in which she lived.

Arlene’s charred remains were removed by undertakers about an hour after the fire which reportedly destroyed the house in 45 minutes.

An investigation is ongoing.