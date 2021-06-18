Woman, 20, busted with ganja in shopping bag

Aatwanna Natoya McCammon, 20, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown is expected to be charged after she was on Thursday busted with marijuana in her possession.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), in a press statement today, revealed that the drug bust was made when its ranks intercepted a minibus at Annsgrove Public Road, East Coast Demerara, which was en route from Berbice heading in the direction of Georgetown.

The woman, who was a passenger in the front seat, had in her possession a shopping bag which contained the illegal substance.

The suspect was told of the offence committed, arrested, cautioned and escorted to CANU Headquarters. The minibus and other passengers were also escorted.

When weighed, the marijuana amounted to 1.174kg. Investigations are ongoing.