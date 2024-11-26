With right systems, Moruca’s produce can feed families in TT, Barbados & beyond – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has envisioned a future whereby the Moruca subdistrict in Region One (Barima-Waini) can produce enough food to supply other countries in the Caribbean region.

He made this remark on Tuesday at the sod turning ceremony for the $4.4 billion Moruca Regional Hospital.

President Ali spoke about the Government’s investment to dredge the Moruca River.

In May this year, the Government set aside $10 million to clean and dredge the waterway.

On Tuesday, President Ali explained that this initiative can unlock the potential of Moruca to become a major agricultural hub not just for Guyana but the entire Caribbean region.

By making it easier for vessels to navigate the river, he said “think about it, Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago is only 450km away. With the right systems in place, Mourca’s produce can feed families in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and beyond.”

“That is the future we want to build, that is the future we have to build,” he added.

According to Ali, this is why the Government has been investing heavily into the region’s agriculture sector.

To expand production, the government has made available 5000 citrus plants for residents to cultivate. Investments are also being made in honey production and the cultivation of spices in the region.

The president also said investments are being made into a cassava mill to make cassava flour, which can serve the global market.

President Ali had previously remarked that, “Region One has the potential to produce all the cassava, eddoes, sweet potatoes, yams, turmeric, ginger, and cage culture fish that the entire Trinidad and Tobago can utilise.”

