With over 800 domestic violence cases reported, cops to be trained to better deal with such matters

The Ministry Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs today launched a new training programme called COPSQUAD2000 which will see 2,000 policemen becoming better equipped to deal with domestic violence cases.

During the simple launching ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn explained that this initiative is crucial, especially in light of recent statistics which show that more than 800 cases of domestic violence have been reported for the year so far.

This represents a 22% increase in domestic violence reports when compared to the same period last year.

“In terms of our approach now, the reason we’re having it, given the statistics, relates to failure in policing, failings in the society and fundamental failures of our men folks,” Minister Benn stated.

“I want us men to stand up and admit to our faults as men and to talk about, work along the pathways of having a critical improvement in this problem and that the persons in society have to be the best representative in this matter and to represent the change which want in society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, explained that the COPSQUAD2000 programme will be beneficial.

“The training will deal with a number of things, it will deal with interrogation, assessment of safety, how to respond to people who come in to make a complaint, how write case reports and also some level of counseling will be there,” she noted.

Top Cop (ag) Nigel Hoppie revealed that the GPF received 896 reports of domestic violence cases but only 39 have made it to the court.