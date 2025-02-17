With over 220 EVs in Guyana, Govt secures funding to build more charging stations

By: Kelroy Williams

With more than 220 electric vehicles in the country, the Guyana Government has secured US$250,000 from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to construct three solar-powered charging stations in the capital city.

The financing was provided under the Just Energy Transition Seed Funding Initiative launched by the UNDP.

Each of the charging stations will be equipped with a 15-kilowatt solar PV pile module installation which will be linked to charger capable of charging two electric vehicles simultaneously.

This charger will disperse approximately 50 kilowatts of power, increasing charging speeds allowing vehicles to receive 90 per cent of battery in about 45 minutes.

In a bid to further slash the country’s carbon footprint, when not in use, these charging stations will redirect power generated from the solar panels into the national grid.

United Nations (UN) resident coordinator Jean Njeri Kamau highlighted that the Just Energy Transition Seed Funding Initiative will be a key project in Guyana’s shift towards greener energy solutions.

“What is important about this fund is that it looks out for innovation and to support initiatives that would have a catalyst and influencing objective. So, this particular project has the potential to really shift and support a critical aspect of Guyana’s energy transition. It contributes to green jobs, green economy, and adds value to the low carbon development strategy that the country has been pursuing,” the UN rep said.

Moreover, the project also seeks to build human capacity. A critical component of the initiative will see the investment in technical and vocational training for approximately 20 persons. These persons will be trained by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Head of Office for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Guyana Eraina Yaw highlighted that the robust training initiative will play a major role in the country’s energy transition by equipping persons with the skills needed to maintain and fix electric vehicles as well as the components at the various charging stations.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Dr Mahender Sharma says within the last five years, over 220 electric vehicles were imported into the country, with 44 alone occuring last year.

The government has made it attractive for Guyanese to import EVs, by making them exempt from taxes.

Additonally, according to the GEA CEO, “there is a 50 per cent write down allowance on an annual basis for businesses who are interested in investing in electric vehicles.”

There are currently six publicly accessible EV charging stations across the country.

They are located at Amazonia Mall in Providence, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri, the Giftland Mall on the East Coast of Demerara and outside of the GEA Office on Quamina Street, Georgetown.

The other two are situated at Little Rock Suites in New Amsterdam, Berbice and Big Kiss Parking Lot in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

