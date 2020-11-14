With hope and unity, we can overcome any challenge – President says in Diwali Message

Message from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Diwali 2020 November 14, 2020

I extend joyous greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to our Hindu brothers and sisters.

Diwali is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar. The festival has been observed since ancient times. It is an occasion for families and friends to come together to light diyas, share gifts, spread joy and reflect on the profound religious meaning of the festival.

The ageless message of Diwali is that light will overcome darkness, knowledge will override ignorance and hope will prevail over despair. Diwali instills in us the confidence that with hope and unity we can overcome any challenge.

This year has been a challenging one for our nation. But we have overcome one of our foremost hurdles and we are working assiduously to resolve the present health crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that much of the usual festivities, associated with this sacred day, will have to be moderated this year. I urge that even in the midst of the present health crisis that we do not succumb to despondency or despair. May the festival renew and strengthen our belief that we can and will overcome our present challenges!

It is my wish at this time that the radiance of the myriad lamps of Diwali would guide us along the path of enlightenment, truth and responsibility. Let us use this year’s observances to reflect on our actions as we work together to build a nation of peace, unity and prosperity.

I encourage everyone to be proud of a Guyana where people of different backgrounds and beliefs embody the fabric of our national traditions.

May the festival of lights usher in happiness, joy and love, and may it strengthen our families and the bonds which unite us as a people!

Happy Diwali to all Guyana!