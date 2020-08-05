With foreign diplomacy in “tatters”, New Minister prepared to strengthen Guyana’s int’l relations

Guyana’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd says among his top priorities is to work towards strengthening the country’s foreign diplomacy since, according to him, it is currently in “tatters”.

“We have to strengthen our foreign diplomacy, it’s in tatters right now…and we have to work on economic cooperation which I think is vital to moving this country forward,” Todd stated.

Up to the time of his appointment as a minister under the Irfaan Ali Government, Todd was the Assistant Dean in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, University of Guyana.

Todd, speaking with media operatives after taking his Oath of Office, explained that he previously served in the military, private sector and academia – and now he is excited to embark on this new chapter in his life.

“It’s a learning curve for me but I have a team at the ministry, we have a structure there already,” the new minister explained, noting that he will look to his staff for the much needed support in managing the country’s foreign affairs.

Guyana’s 2020 General and Regional Elections attracted much international attention from major organisations like the Commonwealth, European Union, Organisation of American States, among others.

In fact, majority of the international attention the country received amounted to pressure on the previous APNU/AFC Coalition administration to respect the will of the people – with the United States Government going as far as imposing visa restrictions against certain officials who were undermining the country’s democracy.