Windies women hoping to carry form in second ODI

After embarrassing Pakistan in front of their home crowd by 146 runs in the first ODI the Windies women will be looking to carry on their form into the second ODI tomorrow in Dubai

The first ODI resulted in an embarrassing defeat for the hosts as they bundled out for just 70 in a chase of 216.

Pakistan bowlers did reasonably well after West Indies women asked them to field first. However, it wasn’t the early overs which put Pakistan in a good position, but the death overs.

Sana Mir got rid of Kycia Knight in the sixth over of the game without conceding many.

Pakistani bowlers, however, failed to make any inroads thereafter as Deandra Dottin and Stephanie Taylor stitched together a brilliant partnership.

Just when the West Indies’ batswomen were looking to launch an assault with nine wickets in hand, Kaina Imtiaz got rid of both of those in quick succession to rock West Indies.

Thanks to some brilliant death overs bowling, Pakistan pulled back West Indies’ total to 216 which at one staged was projected to be somewhere around 240.

It wasn’t an imposing total to chase by any standards, but Pakistan batting certainly made it look like one.

Barring Nahida Khan and Jahira Khan, none of the Pakistani women got to the double figures as their batting card looked more like a telephone number.

For the women batting first, Dottin and Taylor added 143 runs for the third wicket which allowed West Indies to set a platform for the late assault.

However, Taylor and Dottin were dismissed; it turned out to be a tough road for West Indies Women as they scored at just over a run a ball in the final ten overs.

Despite going into the second half with not much momentum with them, West Indies women bowlers bowled exceedingly well upfront.

Connell got rid of Sidra Ameen in only the second over the innings. After the lethal bowling by their express bowlers in the first powerplay, their win was set up by Dottin and Fletcher who unleashed themselves and picked up six wickets between them.

Overall, the Windies women have done exceedingly well despite playing in unfamiliar conditions. Their batting has done well in almost all the fixtures and bowlers have picked up wickets at regular intervals.

They have been a better side in the tournament thus far and it won’t be easy for Pakistan to defeat them tomorrow in the second ODI.