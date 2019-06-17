Windies Women, England Women to clash in T20I

The West Indies Women will meet the England Women in the first of three T20 International matches on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 (tomorrow). This match will commence from 14:00h local time at County Ground in Northampton, England.

This is third bilateral series the two teams would be contesting in the history of T20I cricket. Having being whitewashed in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, the West Indies would be looking to rebound with a more positive showing in the T20I series.

In their first ever 3-match bilateral series, played in 2009/10 in the Caribbean, West Indies won the series 2-1. The second T20 bilateral series between these two teams was played in 2012 in England, where the hosts defeated the Caribbean team 4-1 in the five-match series.

In the current West Indies Women’s T20 team, many who had been playing for a long time favour T20 cricket above its One Day counterpart.

Reflecting on the first T20 series between these two teams, in 2009/10, Stafanie Taylor took three wickets in West Indies’ four-wicket win. Shemaine Campbelle, Stacy Ann King, Britney Cooper, Shakera Selman and Taylor are current players in the 2019 tour who played in the maiden T20I bilateral series against England.

In the second ever T20I bilateral series, West Indies toured England and lost 4-1, completing the consolation win in the final match. This time around, the Stafanie Taylor-led team will be eyeing an improved performance despite the current England team being highly ranked and looking more organised.

In the last five outings between these two teams, West Indies enjoy a 4-1 win in T20 Internationals. The English final squad is yet to be finalised.

West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman.