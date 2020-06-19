‘Windies top order must be hungry for runs’ – Hope eager for batsmen to build on starts

West Indies batsman, Shai Hope, believes it will be crucial for the top order to meet the challenge of carrying on from starts, to post ample totals if the team is to have success on the upcoming tour of England.

The inconsistency of the batting unit has been a sore point for the Caribbean team for the past several years, particularly the top order who are often accused of not spending enough time at the crease.

As expected, the performance of the top order has been crucial to the outcome of matches against England in recent outings. In the last two series, the top order has averaged somewhere around 158 in wins for the West Indies and around 66 in losses.

“We’re missing some key players right now, so it’s very important for us as top-order batters to get those runs on the board, see off the new ball and make it easier for batters coming down the line,” Hope told members of the media.

“As soon as we get those starts, we have to capitalise and go big for the side,” he added.

“It’s the fine series back for us, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our skills and win the series.”

Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite were two of the standout performers for the regional team on their last tour of England. In the only Test the team won, Hope, scored 147 and 118 while opening batsman Brathwaite made 134 and 95. (Sportsmax)