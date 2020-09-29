Windies star Gayle has plans to make more music

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle has admitted his recent foray into music might be more than just a casual indulgence.

The 41-year-old star batsman recently stepped in front of the mike with British-Indian singer Avina Shah for a single titled Groove. The music video which was shot in two separate locations, during the pandemic, is also a mix of Indian and English, and is set to a lively, club-rocking beat.

The track wasn’t the musician’s first foray into the music entertainment business. Earlier this year the star batsman recorded a remix of Jamaican entertainer Stylo G’s Too Hot. The cricketer, who is known for having a good time, recently revealed that there is likely to be more to come from him in the future and even during his ongoing career.

“Well, I am someone who doesn’t really like to have limits in life. No limits is what I believe in. I love music and I am fun-loving by nature,” Gayle told IWMBuzz.

“I have recently got an entire music studio set up in my house and I will certainly be looking forward to making more songs to entertain the fans. I can happily say that music will now co-exist in my life along with cricket.”

Gayle isn’t the first West Indian cricketer to make an incursion into music and follows on the heels of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. (ESPNCricinfo)