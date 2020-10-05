Windies should consider Pooran for Test format – WI legend Richards

Legendary West Indies ball blaster Viv Richards has advocated for selectors of the regional team to consider T20 batsman Nicholas Pooran for the longest format of the sport.

The 25-year-old has to date been cast in the role of a short-ball specialist, having made 21 T20I appearances for the West Indies and 25 One Day International (ODI) matches. Pooran is, however, yet to make any Test match appearances.

Richards has, however, seen enough in the play of the batsman to suggest he could be a very viable option for the four-day format, where the West Indies has struggled to make any headway in recent years.

“We could look at that and I think he could be a serious option down in the middle order, with the gloves on as well. These are some of the things they may have to look at because I think he has got a serious head on him in terms of the way he thinks. He looks pretty serious and the way he would have adapted so far at the highest level, I just think that could be another option,” Richards told the Good Morning Jojo radio program.

“He is a power player as well, and he has got the ability to play all formats, but it is just sometimes you have coaches telling you what they think you should be doing and the things they think you’re good at, but sometimes I believe you have to give these guys a chance. If they have it in mind that they would love to play all these various formats, then why not.” (Sportsmax)