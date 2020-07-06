Windies “in good spirits” ahead of three-test series in England – Manager

Team manager Rawl Lewis said West Indies are mentally and physically prepared for the upcoming three-Test series against England, according to CWI.

The squad moved from Manchester to Southampton on Friday following three weeks of training at Old Trafford, and will put the finishing touches on their preparation over the next few days, according to .

“The camp aspect of the tour went really well. The boys are in good spirits, we have no injuries to report so we’re quite keen to get the ball rolling because we had quite an intense preparation period at Old Trafford in Manchester where everyone gave 100 per cent,’ he said.

“The accommodation is attached to the stadium, so you actually get up every day and there are gym facilities, indoor nets, outdoor nets, middle practice. We had the entire field and hotel to ourselves so we developed a family, a unity within the group and I would tell from the bus ride to Southampton that everyone is in high spirits,” Lewis told CWI.

The West Indies will have training sessions on Monday and Tuesday after they prepare for the first Test which starts on Wednesday. First ball daily is 11am (6am Eastern Caribbean/5am Jamaica). The three Tests will mark cricket’s first-ever “bio-secure” series, played without fans at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, with strict protocols enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very happy and excited to be the first team to actually play a Test series behind closed doors [during COVID-19],” Lewis said.

“All the preparation and planning that went into this series has been well executed so far. We are quite comfortable here,” he added.