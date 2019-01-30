Windies hoping to continue winning momentum in second Test against England

After winning the last test convincingly the West Indies will be looking to take their form in the 2nd test tomorrow as they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Following their 381-run thrashing, England will head to Antigua looking to bounce back in the three-match series as the match is set to commence at 10:00h.

Joe Root’s side was well under-par in Barbados and suffered a batting collapse in the first innings which saw them bowled out for just 77.

Rory Burns was England’s sole half centurion in the opening clash, as he scored 84 runs in the second innings and showed his power in middle by hitting 15 boundaries during his stay.

Except him, the likes of skipper Joe Root, Jos Butter and Jonny Bairstow need to put up a show. Opening batsman Keaton Jennings has been dropped as he will be replaced by 32 year old debutant Joe Denly.

The late bloomer will add more experience to the squad as he has played 189 First Class matches scoring twenty seven hundreds and 54 fifties scoring close to 11,000 runs.

The England side will also be without the services of their leg spinner Adil Rashid who has returned home due to personal reasons; he will be replaced by left arm spinner Jack Leach.

Jason Holder the top all-rounder in the ICC Test Rankings, clinched his maiden Test double-century in the second innings of the opening game as he shared an unbeaten 295-run seventh wicket stand with Shannon Dowrich.

Both looked good in their respective innings and overshadowed their scores of the first innings to lead the team towards a massive total.

Except for Bravo all other top and middle order batsmen were among runs in the first game and if they can continue their form.

Roston Chase was the pick of the lot claiming an eight-wicket haul in the second innings while Kemar Roach picked a five-fer in just 11 overs in the first innings. These two will be backed by the skipper to rattle the opponents early on.

Seamer Alzarri Joseph and skipper Jason Holder shared five wickets between them and one may expect them to improve on it further in the next outing.