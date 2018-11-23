Windies close Day 2 with advantage

The Windies bowlers grabbed 5 wickets just before the close of play on day 2 of the first Test vs Bangladesh to set the stage for even competition heading into day 3, after coming up short with the bat.

Bangladesh started day 2 on 315/8, with Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam in the wicket. The pair added 9 runs to the overnight total before Jomel Warrican wrapped up the Bangladesh innings. First he had Nayeem caught by hope for 26, then Mustafizur LBW for 0. Taijul remained not out on 39. Bangladesh all out for 324.

Windies opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell went with the intention of navigating the spin onslaught that was to come from Bangladesh, while building a solid foundation for the team’s run-chase. However, they posted 29 together, when Kieran Powell who had 2 successful reviews against him, was trapped LBW to Taijul Islam for 14. This brought about a capitulation of Windies wickets. New batsman Shai Hope faced 4 balls then tried to slog it, only for his stumps to be rattled by Shakib al Hasan, then Shakib had his opposite number Brathwaite caught for 13. The Windies now 31/3.

Sunil Ambris and Roston Chase steadied the Windies innings when they stitched together a 46-run partnership before Chase was caught for 31. 11 runs later and Ambris was the next man to go, LBW for 19 to debutant Nayeem Hasan. Shimron Hetmyer and Shane Dowrich then posted the highest partnership for the Windies innings, 92 between them. Both batsmen went after the Bangladesh bowling, batting fearlessly and over the heads of the fielders.

Eventually Hetmyer going for one too many edged behind and was caught for 63. Dowrich powered on, he had changing partners as wickets continued falling at vital times. The WINDIES were eventually bowled out for 246, with Dowrich remaining not out on 63. Bowling for Bangladesh, 17-year old Nayeem Hasan finished with figures of 5/61.

Bangladesh were happy as they started their second innings with a lead of 78 runs, but the best was yet to come and it wasn’t in their favour. Warrican bowled Imrul Kayes for 2. Roston Chase had Soumya Sarkar caught for 11, then first innings centurion Mominul Haque was LBW for 12, also to Chase. Warrican then scalped the wickets of Shakib for 1 and Mohammad Mithun for 17. They closed day 2 on 55/5 a lead of 133 runs with 5 wickets remaining. The not out batsmen are Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 and Mehidy Hasan on 0. Chase ended with figures of 2/16, while Warrican returned 2/22.

The Windies will look to scalp the remaining 5 wickets within the first session of the third day and constrain Bangladesh’s lead to less than 200. (CWI)