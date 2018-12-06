Williams describes performance in Bangladesh Tests as shameful

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies wicketkeeper, David Williams, has described as a shame, the recent performance by the West Indies team in Bangladesh.

West Indies lost both Test matches in three days. They suffered a 64-run defeat in Chittagong in the first Test, while the hosts scored a record innings and 84 run victory in the second Test in Dhaka.

West Indies also lost both Tests to India last month in three days.

“It is difficult to beat India in India. We didn’t play as well as we could play. Bangladesh at home is always a tough team. The margin of their victories is out of this world,” Williams said.

“How could a Bangladesh team make 508 runs and bowl us out for 113, and then bowl us out again for 213 on the same pitch? There is always pressure when you’re facing 500, but to make 113 is ridiculous.

“It’s really a shame to be honest as to how the guys are playing. They’re trying but we have to do better, especially against the lower-ranked teams. We need to make sure that we win these matches. Bangladesh would continue to go past us,” the Technical Director of the TT Cricket Board continued.

Bangladesh are currently ninth in the ICC Test rankings, one spot below the West Indies. Looking ahead to the four-day championship which begins this weekend, Williams also gave a critical assessment of the struggling top-order trio of Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Shai Hope.

“The selectors are doing their jobs. You need to have your (batsmen) getting decent scores. That’s not happening. We’re losing wickets at regular intervals and that’s the problem that we’re having.”

He added that the top order continues to struggle and the team is always under a lot of pressure. “It’s heart-breaking to see how the guys perform. We know they can play much better than that. It’s sad,” he said.

Brathwaite made a combined total of 48 runs in his last eight innings. Williams suggested that the opening batsman may have to use the West Indies championship to regain lost form.

“You always say ‘back to the drawing board’ and that means you’ll come to the regional tournament and try to re-establish yourself, and get some confidence,” Williams noted.

“When you go to places like Bangladesh without confidence, it’s a little bit difficult.

“The Brathwaite we know is a very stubborn player (and) knows how to bat very long. He’s well-suited for the five-day game. It’s unfortunate the way he’s getting out,” he said.

Braithwaite led the team during the Test series in the absence of Jason Holder, who is recovering from an injured shoulder.

Williams suggested that serving as both opener and captain may be a huge task for Brathwaite, despite his cool outward appearance.

“You look around, there (are) not much (options) when it comes to captaincy. He’s going through a bad patch. We hope things turn around for him very shortly.” Another talking point in Bangladesh was the inconsistency of the spin trio — Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase, who took seven, eight and four wickets respectively.

“You always try to pick your best team,” said the veteran of 11 Tests and 36 One Day Internationals from 1988-1998.

“Bishoo has been around for a long time, Warrican is seasoned as well. These are two of the top bowlers that we have in the Caribbean in terms of spin.”

“If these two guys can’t get it right, maybe we’ll have to look for somebody else. (Trinidad and Tobago’s) Imran Khan is one name that comes to mind. He takes a lot of wickets every year. He’s probably not the specialist spinner that they’re looking for, but he gets wickets. He probably could be given an opportunity.

“We just have to trust God and hope that things work out,” Williams said.