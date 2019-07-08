Wife of dead prisoner seeks $28M compensation from GPF  

The wife of 39-year-old Lallbachan Bachan of Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast through Attorney-at-law, Anil Nandlall has filed legal proceedings for compensation since her husband met his demise while in Police custody.

Samantha Bachan, wife of the dead man is holding out that the Police are responsible for her husband’s death as she has several photographic images of her dead husband at the mortuary displaying multiple injuries on his body.

On July 28, 2019, the now dead man was arrested and taken to the Suddie Police Station where he was placed in the cell. He subsequently died on the night of June 30.

However, Nandlall stated that he was made aware that on the night Bachan was found dead, the officers were consuming alcohol in the Police station.

On this note, the lawyer has requested for a thorough investigation into the matter to determine whether it bears any nexus to the death of the man.

“Notwithstanding and without prejudice to the above, having considered the facts and circumstances under which the deceased met his death, I am of the considered view and persuaded that the death of the deceased resulted from the actions or omission of the Guyana Police Force. I have so advised my client who has firmly instructed me to institute civil legal proceedings seeking compensation for the wrongful death of the deceased”, a letter dispatched to the Police Commissioner stated.

The letter further stated that taking into consideration of a recent settlement of $28M being granted to the relatives of a deceased who was wrongfully killed by members of the Guyana Police Force, the relatives of Bachan has since requested compensation to the same amount.

“Should the Force be so inclined, my client is not opposed to exploring a similar amicable course”, the letter to the Top Cop added.

Meanwhile, the attorney has written to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) requesting a full investigation to be launched and to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) requesting an inquest into the matter.