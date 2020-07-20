WI vs England: Englishmen level series with 113 run win

The England Cricket team left nothing to chance on Monday, as they levelled the ongoing Raise the Bat series, at Old Trafford.

Windies captain Jason holder won the toss and opted to bowl first, in the second of three tests at Manchester. The Englishmen, knowing they needed a win to stay in contention for the Wisden Trophy, buckled down and posted 469/9d, with Dom Sibley (120 from 372 balls) and Ben Stokes (176 from 356 balls) leading the charge. Ronston Chase was the pick of the Windies bowlers, registering a five-wicket haul (5-172).

A handful of half centuries from the Men in Maroon, Kraigg Brathwaithe (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Ronston Chase (51), was not enough to get Windies to their mark as Stuart Broad (3-66) and Chris Woakes (3-42) dismantled their lineup.

Eventual man of the match Ben Stokes raced to 78 from 57 balls to hand England a handsome lead,129-3d, in the second innings. With a target of 312 to win, once again Windies batsmen Brooks (62 from 136 balls) and Blackwood (55 from 88 balls) got a start but could not carry on, as the visitors were bowled out for 198.

Broad picked up another three wickets (3-42) as England won by 113 runs. The third test in the Raise the Bat series will take place on July 24 in Manchester.