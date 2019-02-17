WI batsman Chris Gayle to retire from ODI cricket after 2019 World Cup

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from one-day international cricket after this year’s World Cup. Gayle, 39, has played 284 ODIs since his debut in 1999 and has scored 9,727 runs with 23 hundreds.

He is West Indies second-highest ODI run-scorer of all time, behind only former team-mate Brian Lara. Left-handed opener Gayle is in the squad to play England in the five-match ODI series which begins in Barbados on Wednesday.

His 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 is the fourth-highest score in ODI history – he is one of six men to have scored an ODI double hundred. A part-time off-spinner, Gayle has taken 165 ODI wickets.

He was part of the West Indies team that won the Champions Trophy in England in 2004. Gayle has played 103 Tests for West Indies, but in recent years has focused on limited-overs matches, both internationally and in domestic Twenty20 competitions.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales and runs from 30 May to 14 July. (BBC)