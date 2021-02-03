“Why degrade or constantly criticise West Indies cricket?” – Holder responds to Sir Andy

By Brandon Corlette

Any individual that follows West Indies cricket, they would be familiar with the constant critical comments made by the legendary Sir Andy Roberts. Recently Roberts described the West Indies Test captain Jason Holder as a good cricketer but a lost captain.

During the most recent Mason and Guest Radio programme, Holder responded to those critics and he described those legendary players that are more than often critical to the West Indies cricket as hard to approach. Holder also admitted that West Indies have not performed well compared to the glory days where the legendary players dominated.

“My disappointment with people like Andy Roberts, I respect them to what they contribute to the game but as former players who done so well, I am sure they have positive contributions to make to West Indies cricket but why go on these platforms and constantly criticise and degrade the product of West Indies cricket?”

“I feel the former legends comments on West Indies cricket, 99% of the time is negative and when it is an opportunity for them to give encouragement or congratulate players is like they are trying to pick their teeth to find the words, it’s like a hard thing to do. As a society in the Caribbean we find it so easy to criticise and we always know the problem but when asked the solution, it’s mind boggling, people always struggle to find the solutions,” Holder disclosed.

Holder also said: “everyone is entitled to their opinion and the legends who I respect them for their contribution, I think they can do a lot more into opening up that relationship with players. Lots of players frown upon speaking to the legend because they are not approachable.”

Holder, who described the New Zealand series as disappointing, said he is open to sit down with Sir Andy and have a conversation. “We know we are not the greatest side but it would warm my heart to have a conversation with Andy Roberts but it’s often him being critical to the current crop. Pick up the phone and offer that support. I think they need to do a lot better to build the relationship with current players and I think they have a lot to offer to West Indies cricket,” Holder added.

Meanwhile Kenny Benjamin also responded to the comments made by Holder and said Andy Roberts is too critical. The former West Indies player, Benjamin believes that the legends are not the answers to the problem. “We need the younger minds who understand the root cause of why we cannot produce Test players. But the legends can be used as mentors around the Caribbean. We need to overhaul the whole system, we need to look at structure,” Benjamin echoed.

While many cricket pundits and administrators are calling for the legends to play a more integral role in West Indies cricket, the current players are hoping that the legends can improve their relationship with the current crop.