“Why can’t we get on with this” – CJ during Contempt of Court hearing

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George has directed both sides to mediate a way forward when the hearing of the contempt of court application go underway.

Currently, the GECOM Chair (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo as well as Opposition appointed Commissioner Sase Gunraj are in discussions with Attorney Anil Nandlall and Senior Counsel Neil Boston and their respective teams.

They are required to appear before the Chief Justice shortly with an agreed way forward.

During the hearing, Justice George admonished both sides,saying “we have a nation waiting… why can’t we get on with this?”