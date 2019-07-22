“Whistle” gunned down, 3 others injured in drive-by shooting

A well known character to the Police was gunned down while several were injured following a drive-by shooting on Sunday evening at Williamstaad Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

Dead is 29-year-old Leon Duncan also called “Whistle” of Lot 2692 Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt while his brother, Shaquile Duncan along with Orande Gordon and Lawrence Simon were shot and injured.

The now dead man was also called ‘World Boss’ was shot multiple times to his left side abdomen.

His brother, sustained gunshot injuries to his right arm and left thigh while Simon called “Plait Hair” 34 of Lot 2104 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt was shot to the left knee and a bruise to the upper right arm and Gordon, 28, of Lot 1195 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt was shot to his left arm and right knee.

Based in information received, the victims were reportedly gambling at WilliamStaad Road Festival City, on a culvert when the occupants of a motorcar opened fire on them.

The injured men were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were treated. Leon Duncan however, succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Detectives have since impounded a motorcar which fits the description of the one used in the commission of the crime. A search conducted on the vehicle revealed thirty-one live rounds of ammunition, one spent shell and a magazine.

The Police are continuing their investigations but no arrests were made.