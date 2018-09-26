“Whistle”, accomplice on bail for armed robberies

Well known character Leon Duncan called “Whistle” who on numerous occasions was before the court of law on several allegations including murder and who was shot recently by police ranks following an alleged robbery, was on Wednesday granted bail for several armed robberies.

Duncan, 28, of Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown and his alleged accomplice, 20-year-old Wayne Lawrence of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust both appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and were granted $150,000 each. However, they are still remanded on several other charges which are engaging the attention of the court.

The duo are accused of robbing Shezeena Hoosein of $90,000 on August 25, on Hadfield Street, Stabroek, Georgetown while being armed and using violence in the course of the robbery.

Information surrounding the robbery indicated that the duo were apprehended on Breda Street, Werk-en-Rust, however, Duncan was shot after he allegedly attempted to disarm one of the arresting officers.

The men allegedly attacked Hoosein, a vendor, at around 05:50h on August 25 gun-butting her to her face before making off with her cash.

Moreover, Duncan was additionally charged for robbing Nikel Pikerson of his $98,000 gold chain on July 14, at second street, Alberttown.

On April 15, he reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at the National Gymnasium for which he was also charged.

And finally, he was slapped with a charge of assaulting two Peace Officers on August 25, who were at the time executing duties.

Attorney for Duncan, Keoma Griffith had told the court that his client was shot to his upper right thigh. He noted that he is not able to take care of himself. As such, he requested for the defendant’s pre-trial liberty to be granted.

The duo will return on October, 24

Caption: Accused Leon “Whistle” Duncan