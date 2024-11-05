When will we know who has won the US election?

[BBC] American voters go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next president.

US election results are sometimes declared within hours of the polls closing, but this year’s tight contest could mean a longer wait.

When is the 2024 presidential election result expected?

The first polls close at 18:00 EST (23:00 GMT) on Tuesday evening and the last at 01:00 EST (06:00 GMT) early on Wednesday.

In some presidential races the victor has been named late on election night, or early the next morning.

This time, the knife-edge race in many states could mean media outlets wait longer before projecting who has won.

Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, the former president, have been running neck-and-neck for weeks.

Narrow victories could also mean recounts.

In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, for example, a recount would be required if there’s a half-percentage-point difference between the votes cast for the winner and loser. In 2020, the margin was just over 1.1 percentage points.

Legal challenges are also possible. More than 100 pre-election lawsuits have already been filed by Republicans, including challenges to voter eligibility and voter roll management. Other scenarios that could cause delays include any election-related disorder, particularly at polling locations. On the other hand, vote-counting has sped up in some areas, including the crucial state of Michigan, and far fewer votes will be cast by mail than in the last election, which was during the Covid pandemic.

When have previous presidential election results been announced?