When PPP/C makes a promise, they fulfill it – MP Veerasammy

Government Member of Parliament, Bhagmattie Veerasammy on Wednesday contended that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), will work tirelessly to improve the lives of citizens countrywide.

She made the statement during her presentation on day three of the budget debate, where she defended the government’s $552.9 billion budget.

“When the PPP makes a promise believe me, we will fulfill it…. We will not stand here and promise the people a good life, we will work 24/7 to ensure that the people get a good life. That is what we will do.”

Budget 2022, under the theme, “Steadfast against all challenges, Resolute in building our One Guyana” will play a significant role in the transformation of Guyana’s economy.

From this year’s budgetary allocation, citizens can expect a plethora of new projects, improvements and expansion of existing projects and infrastructural development.

Citizens can look forward to the construction of six hospitals across the country, to ensure the provision of efficient and timely health care. The income tax rate and threshold have also been increased from $65,000 to $75,000, placing an additional $10,000 disposable income in the hands of citizens.

Persons needing dialysis across the country will also benefit from monetary relief of a sum of $600,000 yearly.

In addition, the Ministry of Housing and Water is geared at providing 50,000 house lots across the country, ensuring every citizen has an opportunity to become home owners.

So far, the PPP/C Administration in its first term in office has already fulfilled a series of manifesto promises from which thousands of Guyanese have benefitted.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic is in the driver’s seat of this government and it will take this country to prosperity. We promised that in our manifesto,”said MP Veerasammy.

In 2021, the Housing and Water Ministry allocated some 10,000 house lots across the 10 administrative regions. Sugar workers whose jobs were severed under the APNU/AFC administration benefitted from a relief cash grant of some $250,000.

Additionally, pensioners and public assistance recipients received a one-off cash grant of $25,000 in an effort to render relief. Taxes and fees were returned to pre-2015 levels returning some $50 million in disposable income. This year’s budget was holistically created to cater to the lives of citizens and the growing economy.