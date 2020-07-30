‘What did Cornwall bring to the team? – former England quick Small mystified by off-spinner’s selection

Former England fast bowler Gladstone Small has branded the inclusion of off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, for the final Test match against England, as a useless change and evidence of a West Indies squad that was overly conservative.

The off-spinner was brought into the squad at the expense of pace bowler Alzarri Joseph for the decisive Test. He did not do terribly in terms of economy rate but never really troubled the batsmen.

With Roston Chase a batsman and off-spinner, who was already taking wickets, already included in the squad, Small believes Cornwall only offered more of the same.

“I thought the selection of that team for the third Test was negative and wrong,” Small said on the Mason and Guest radio program.

“Cornwall? What was that selection about? What did he bring to the table? You’ve already got an off-spinning batsman in Roston Chase in the team? What does Cornwall bring to that team? You have got to have variety to take 20 wickets in a Test match,” he added.

“Straight away I thought they were just playing for time here. They wanted to just dry up runs and play for time knowing that the weather was bad. When you start a game in a negative frame of mind it’s very hard to come forward and play front-foot cricket. You have to start off aiming to win a Test match and play your best cricket.”

Cornwall bowled 27 overs in the first innings, with an economy rate of 3.15, in the second has was given 19 and had an economy rate of 4.16. He did not get a wicket. (Sportsmax)