Western Scientific Company Ltd. supports scholar’s dream to attend Howard University

With an eye for fostering local growth and building human capital, Western Scientific Co. Limited (WSCL), has donated GYD$1,000,000 to 19-year-old Moriah Hamilton of Sophia, Greater Georgetown to pursue studies at the United States based Howard University.

Hamilton, an outstanding achiever at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) had requested assistance via letter to the company’s parent office in Trinidad.

The letter caught the attention of the WSCL’S President Mr. Edwin Mackoon, who personally reviewed the contents of the said letter. After discussions with his Board of Directors, the Board of Directors approved the funds.

Mr Mackoon said: “I am deeply impressed by Ms. Hamilton’s tenacity as she persevered through immense hardship at a very young age and stayed true to her goal. In doing so, she not only focused on her own self-development but also attempted to help others become more aware of the field of green engineering and its usefulness in today’s world.”

“Green engineering is the future, particularly in the evolving societies of Guyana and Trinidad where oil discoveries create the need for appropriate technologies which can further development whilst also protecting the environment. This safe future can only be built by our youth,” the Company’s President added.

He noted too that “for these reasons I believe Ms. Hamilton reflects exactly what we are about here at Western Scientific and am honoured to help her pursue her dreams in green engineering even further.”

Mr. Mackoon instructed his company’s local office, through Regional Manager for Southern Territories Mr. Richard Ramlal, to prepare and deliver a cheque to Ms. Hamilton. The presentation was made at the company’s current address at Lot 1 Rahaman Park, Houston, EBD on June 10, 2021.

Hamilton, who has an affinity for Green Engineering, will major in Civil and Green Engineering and minor in Communications at the University; the sum received will be put towards her tuition funding.

Upon receiving her donation, Moriah Hamilton said: “This contribution means the world. It feels like a signal from the future that my dream to go to Howard will indeed come through. For that, I am immensely grateful to Mr. Edwin Mackoon, Mr. Ramlal and the rest of the Western Scientific Company team for believing in me and getting me one step closer to achieving my dream job.”

Hamilton is supported by her single mother, Carol Hamilton as well as several well-wishers who have gone above and beyond.

The young Hamilton’s proposal, the company later learned, was spearheaded by her mentor Patrick Stephens who joined a group of avid Guyanese who are eager to support the development of young, headstrong Guyanese.

He lauded Hamilton noting that: “I am very passionate about Youth Development and Youth Empowerment and I mentor several young people including Moriah Hamilton. Over the last 3 years I was privileged to work closely with Moriah and she has proven to be an intelligent, ambitious, and hard working.”

Western Scientific Co. Limited, is a Trinidad based company with chapters throughout the Caribbean and most recently Guyana.

With over thirty-six years of existence, the company is a well-respected distributor whose main activities are focused in the Supply, Installation, Commissioning and Training of Scientific, Clinical & Medical Laboratory Equipment and Supplies.

Currently, the distribution network spans more than 22 countries and over 300 small to medium clients and 150 large clients.