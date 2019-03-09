Home latest news West Watuka farmers raise issues of access to water
Porter crushed to death by container truck
A porter was killed on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after he attempted to climb onto a moving container truck that he was working on. The...
Police, CANU destroy $188M in drugs
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Saturday morning, (March 9, 2019) destroyed over $188 million of excess narcotics that...
Vaccination of Berbice pupils… School, medical officials guilty of breaching protocol – probe
An investigation into the incident wherein several pupils of the Lochaber Primary School in West Canje, Berbice, had to be rushed for medical attention...
Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra finally completed
After several controversial delays, the Indian Arrival Monument located at Palmyra in East Berbice, Region Six, has been finally completed. This is according to...
Residents of the West Watuka farming community in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Wednesday voiced a number of concerns with Minister within the...
Region 2 to launch stray campaign
The Regional Administration of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) in collaboration with the Municipality of Anna Regina have taken the decision to launch a new campaign...
Berbice farmers battling paddy bug infestation
Rice farmers in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are likely to earn less from their yields this crop. This is as a result of the...
Christopher Ram challenges Govt’s “business as usual” approach to contracts
No-confidence resolution …seeks order preventing payment of contracts over $15M As the Coalition Government continues its “business as usual” approach following the passage of the no...
Former AG Bernard De Santos dies
Former Attorney General and Senior Counsel Bernard De Santos died on Friday evening. Guyana Times understands that De Santos was rushed to the Dr Balwant...
Former cop charged for allegedly stealing $900,000 from GPF
An ex-member of the Guyana Police Force found himself on the other side of the law on Friday when he was not required to...