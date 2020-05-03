West Ruimveldt shooting: “We will get him” – Commander reassures

…as wanted man goes into hiding

The Guyana Police Force is confident that the teenager who is wanted for questioning into the fatal shooting of a West Ruimveldt, Georgetown woman on Friday morning will be apprehended.

Days after the incident, Acting Region Four Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore told Inews that he is “100 per cent” certain that they will apprehend 18-year-old Timothy Evans, whose last known address is Lot 67 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Florence Forde, 59, of Lot 24 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was shot to the eye after leaving her house to witness a commotion between two neighbours – Brian Wiltshire and Timothy Evans.

Wiltshire, who was shot to the chest, has since been discharged from the hospital.

“The suspect is known and Police are in pursuant of that suspect. The other guy that was shot in the chest…was discharged from the hospital…He is known and we will get him,” the acting Divisional Commander affirmed on Saturday.

Initial reports are that the incident occurred at approximately 01:30h at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. After hearing sounds of a distant quarrel in the neighbourhood, Forde would’ve left her house to check on what was happening, but shots rang out and she was shot once in the eye.

The elderly woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she succumbed a few hours later, at about 06:00h.

Hours later, Police issued a wanted bulletin for the teenager in relation to the incident. Anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of Evans is asked to contact the nearest police station on 911.