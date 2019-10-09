West Ruimveldt man charged for robbing woman at Rio Night Club

A labourer at Bourda Market, was on Wednesday hauled before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly robbing a woman at the Rio Night Club, after he had failed to rob her at the Popcaan show.

Twenty-two-year-old, Travis Allen of West Ruimveldt, Housing Scheme, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge detailed that on August 18, 2019, at Forshaw Street, Georgetown, he robbed Lakresha Parks of a phone valued $170,000 and $43,000 cash.

Allen was represented by Attorney-at-law Clyde Forde, who made a successful bail application for his client.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummel, presented the facts of the matter which stated that on the day in question, the woman was leaving the Popcaan show, when the defendant approached her and held on to her bag, however the woman quickly raised an alarm, which caused the defendant to flee the scene.

Nonetheless, after the incident the woman went to the Rio NightClub to party, it was then that the defendant approached her with a Hennessy bottle.

The court heard that Allen dealt the woman several slaps to her face and body, relieved her of the articles mentioned and made his good escape.

The matter was then reported to the Brickdam Police Station and police ranks acting on information received went to Leopold Street and apprehended Allen.

The Prosecutor contended that bail should not be granted to the defendant due tothe serious nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

Allen was released on $150,000 bail and he is slated to make his next court appearance on November 6.

He was also instructed to Lodge his passport with the court.