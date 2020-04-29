West Ruimveldt house gutted by fire

A building located at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was this evening completely destroyed by a fire of unknown origin.

A relative of the owner of the structure, Stephen Clarke, is alleging that arson is involved.

The flames were noticed at around 20:15hrs.

The Guyana Fire Service, stationed a short distance away, responded with three tenders and a squad of firefighters who managed to put out the blaze.

However, the building was already destroyed.

As a precautionary measure to ensure the fire did not spread to nearby houses, firefighters drenched those structures with water.

Meanwhile, Clark told media operatives that he heard of the fire while on his way to buy food.

According to him, it could not have started by an electrical malfunction since the power was disconnected.

Clark is contending that the fire was arson since the owners were in dispute with another party to sell the building.

“I got a phone call that fire was in the street and I wonder if is my house but I never knew that it is from the distance where I was. As I come closer, I saw the glare. That was long expected,” the man stated.

This publication understands that no one resided at the property for some five years since the owners are overseas.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department is still investigating the matter to determine the source.