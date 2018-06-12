West Ruimvedlt woman charged with trafficking cannabis remanded

Almost one week after allegedly being busted at the Eugene F Correia International Airport with some 9.660 grams of cannabis in her possession, a 22-year-old West Ruimvedlt, Georgetown resident was on Tuesday remanded to prison.

Shareesa Tappin, called “Shero” pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on the June 6, at the Eugene F Correia International Airport she was found with the aforementioned amount of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The court heard that on Wednesday last, the accused was an outgoing passenger on a LIAT Flight destined for Grenada. However, the cannabis was discovered during a search conducted on her suitcase by security. The illegal substance was reportedly stashed between personal items and clothing.

The unrepresented Tappin was remanded and her matter was transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where she is expected to appear on June 19, 2018.