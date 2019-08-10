West Indies, India set to clash in 2nd ODI

After rain intervened in the opening One Day International (ODI) match of the My Team 11 Series in Guyana, both teams have since travelled to Trinidad and Tobago for the final two ODIs.

The Jason Holder-led West Indies team will battle against the strong Indian team in the second ODI on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Chris Gayle, who played his slowest innings in the rain-affected match at Providence Thursday last, is seven runs shy of Brain Lara’s record ODI score.

On the Indian side, Shreays Iyer will be looking to make his audition to the number four position count after the rained out match.

The weather in Port of Spain is much better and supporters will expect a full 50-over match. West Indies and India last battled at this venue in 2017 where India comfortably won that encounter.

If West Indies do pull off a win it will be their first win at this venue in 13 years.

Based on the two teams from the first ODI, both sides will look to give the same players another opportunity.

Local boys, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran, will be aiming to make their opportunity count playing in-front of their home crowd.

India’s captain spoke ahead of the match, saying the team that adapts well and plays the better percentage of cricket will benefit.

First ball on Sunday will commence from 09:30h local time.