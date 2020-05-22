West Indies begin search for new women’s head coach

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has begun the recruitment process within the Caribbean to find a permanent Head Coach of the West Indies Women’s Team.

According to a release from CWI, developing Women’s cricket through the region is a vital part of the CWI strategic plan, and this role remains pivotal as the West Indies Women’s team performances are an inspiration to the next generation of female cricketers across the Caribbean.

The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for:

Producing West Indies Women’s Teams which perform consistently with winning performance in ODIs and T20Is through the design and delivery of well-structured and progressive coaching programs.

Effectively deploying resources and implementing tactical initiatives to ensure the achievement of superior match results and top placement in all ICC competitions.

Managing the on and off-field development of current and new players through elite player development, health and welfare programmes.

Managing an elite and dynamic team management unit to get the maximum output from the players.

Potential candidates will require an accredited Level 3 Coaching qualification to apply and will be responsible for leading the process to develop and implement standards and protocols consistent with CWI’s overall strategy and objectives for cricket. Additionally, CWI requires that all candidates must be of West Indian heritage.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said, “Following the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent Women’s team Head Coach. The successful candidate will be expected to drive our women’s program forward and improve our results across both formats. We are grateful for the efforts of interim Head Coach, Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded.”

Full details of the application available at https://www.windiescricket.com/cricket-west-indies/job-vacancy-west-indies-womens-head-coach/

The deadline for applications in May 26, 2020.