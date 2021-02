Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-105 – for 9-174 in the match – and caught Mehedi Hasan at slip for the final wicket to end a stand of 25 which gave the hosts hope.

All 10 Bangladesh wickets fell to spin, with Kraigg Brathwaite claiming 3-25 and Jomel Warrican 3-47.

Brathwaite was leading an understrength West Indies side missing 10 players – including captain Jason Holder – who opted out of the tour because of coronavirus concerns.