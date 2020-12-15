West Indies agree to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in January

The Board of Directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has approved in principle a three-ODI- two-Test tour of Bangladesh set to begin in January 2021.

According to CWI, the tour is subject to the finalization of the medical and logistical details within the tour Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The West Indies are expected to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 with a one-day warm-up match scheduled for January 18.

The first ODI has been scheduled for January 20 in Dhaka while the first Test is set to begin in Chattogram on February 3.

The approval in principle was made following a recommendation from CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), having received a detailed report from the pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr Mansingh and Security Manager, Paul Slowe.

CWI will continue discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) to fine-tune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.

The revised draft tour schedule is as follows:

January 10: West Indies arrive

January 18: One-Day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar

January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka

January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram

January 28-31: Four-Day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram

February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka