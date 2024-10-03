West Dem. Secondary gets new $27M block, to soon get pool

A new $27 million building has been commissioned at West Demerara Secondary School in Region Three.

The new two-storey building features five large classrooms and other essential amenities and will create a spacious environment for some 150 sixth-form students.

Currently, thirty-three students are enrolled in Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) studies at the school, which offers a variety of subjects, including Economics, Physical Education, Communication Studies, Law, and Integrated Mathematics.

During the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, said the upgrade is part of the government’s broader plan to ensure all schools are equipped with the necessary facilities for students to excel.

In her message to the students, she encouraged them to make full use of the educational resources available to them to excel in their studies.

“Your job now is to do well…I commit to you that this is not the end for us at West Demerara [Secondary],” minister Manickchand said.

Minister Manickchand also unveiled plans to construct a swimming pool and a multi-purpose court at the West Demerara Secondary School, which will provide students with increased recreational opportunities.

Community participation will play a significant role in these developments.

Outlining some of the plans for the region, the education minister said several new secondary, primary, and nursery schools are expected to be constructed. A new block will also be opened at Leonora Secondary School on Friday.

The minister said that her ministry is currently looking for suitable land for new secondary schools at Nismes and Vreed-En-Hoop and is hopeful that her ministry’s proposals for the schools will be approved by Cabinet.

“In about two years we are going to have all the secondary schools we need in Region Three,” Minister Manickchand said.

Extension works at De Willem Secondary School have recently been completed and the space can now accommodate the school’s growing population. These initiatives promise to enhance access to educational opportunities for many students and reduce the need for long commutes for students.

