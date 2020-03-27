West Dem. nurses, other employees prevented from entering hospital

Nurses and other staff members of the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three are currently being prevented from entering the hospital compound.

The employees are currently standing outside the hospital compound as they were told that they cannot enter the hospital when they showed up for work this morning (Friday); and no reasons were given for this action.

One of the nurses told INews that a suspected case of coronavirus; a male, reportedly died at the medical institution yesterday. This is yet to be confirmed though.

Some staff members told INews that at the moment, it is unsafe to work in an unsanitised environment. They indicated that until the hospital is sanitised thoroughly, they will not resume their duties.

INews understands that apart from that, the facility lacks medical supplies; which is also a matter of serious concern.

(More details to be provided later)