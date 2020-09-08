West Berbice protests a threat to public safety, distracting from proper probe – GPF

See full statement from GPF:

Heads of Joint Services Briefed on Protest Actions in West Berbice

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to view with grave concern the ongoing illegal protest action being carried out by residents in the West Coast Berbice area, in the wake of the discovery of the bodies of two teenagers in the backdam of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice.

On…Monday, September 7, 2020, the Heads of the Joint Services met and were briefed on the situation. The briefing comprised the Heads of the Guyana Defense Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service and Guyana Fire Service. The meeting was apprised of the protest actions which began in Region Five during the night of Sunday, September 6 after the bodies were found severely mutilated.

These protests are illegal and represent a threat to the public safety of other Guyanese traversing the roadways. Further, robbing citizens and damaging public property will not result in a solution to the problem but rather cause unnecessary and unwanted tension and anger. This will most certainly distract attention from a proper and professional investigation intended to bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

Moreover, the gathering of protestors is a clear violation of the Covid-19 guidelines set out by the Government to mitigate the effects and spread of the global pandemic. Thus, persons are reminded to adhere to the guidelines to safeguard their lives, their families and others.

Should the current situation persist, the GPF will have no alternative but to escalate its response to have the roadways cleared and ensure the return of law and order in the affected communities.

Notwithstanding, the Force is once again calling on all residents to remain calm during this time, as investigations into the killing of the two teenagers continue. Five persons have been arrested thus far and are currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.