West Berbice man remanded for killing wife

A 32-year-old cane harvester was today remanded for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at their Rosignol, West Bank Berbice home on Saturday last.

Taijram Rahim, also called ‘Sunny’, of Lot 7 Marcy Dam, Rosignol, was not required to plea to the indictable charged which was read by Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on Saturday last, the cane harvester fatally stabbed 28-year-old Amrita Rahim.

Taijram and Amrita had been married for several years and they have three children together.

During the court proceedings today, the police asked for more time to complete the file.

Rahim is expected to return to court on December 29 when the police will be expected to give a progress report.

It was reported that the heinous crime was witnessed by one of the couple’s children who told investigators that his parents were out at a birthday party which was held in the said yard where he saw his mother and father consuming alcohol.

After the parents returned home, the child said he heard his mother and father arguing.

It was also retorted that that Rahim went to the kitchen and returned with a knife and stabbed Amrita to the chest. At the time she was lying on the bed.

It was also reported that Rahim went to the Blairmont Police Station where he found the gate locked and when back home and asked his brother to call the police.

Rahim was arrested by police at his home and has reportedly provided investigators with vital information for the court proceedings.