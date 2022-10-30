Weapons, ganja among items found at Lusignan Prison

A routine search exercise conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service resulted in the discovery of a number of contraband items at the Lusignan Prisons.
The exercise was carried out sometime between 06:15hrs to 08:50hrs on Saturday at the East Coast Demerara penitentiary.
Deputy Commander Region 4 ‘C’, Supt A. Roberts, led the search and was assisted by DSP Ally, ASP Adams, Insp. Moses of the GPF’s Tactical Service Unit (TSU) and other ranks of Regional Division 4 ‘C’ along with Office in Charge at Lusignan Prison, Senior Supt Gyandat and other ranks of GPS.
The following items were found:
** 20 cellphones
** 23 improvise weapons
** 1 Flash Drive
** 10 chargers
** 6 phone batteries
** 2 Scissors pairs
** 23 lighters
** 1 metal spoon
** 2 Knives
** 1 File
** 3 Pack Tabacoo Paper
** 122 grams of Cannabis.