Weapons, ganja among items found at Lusignan Prison

A routine search exercise conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service resulted in the discovery of a number of contraband items at the Lusignan Prisons.

The exercise was carried out sometime between 06:15hrs to 08:50hrs on Saturday at the East Coast Demerara penitentiary.

Deputy Commander Region 4 ‘C’, Supt A. Roberts, led the search and was assisted by DSP Ally, ASP Adams, Insp. Moses of the GPF’s Tactical Service Unit (TSU) and other ranks of Regional Division 4 ‘C’ along with Office in Charge at Lusignan Prison, Senior Supt Gyandat and other ranks of GPS.

The following items were found:

** 20 cellphones

** 23 improvise weapons

** 1 Flash Drive

** 10 chargers

** 6 phone batteries

** 2 Scissors pairs

** 23 lighters

** 1 metal spoon

** 2 Knives

** 1 File

** 3 Pack Tabacoo Paper

** 122 grams of Cannabis.