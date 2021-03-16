Weapons, drugs, alcohol found in Lusignan Prison raid



Ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service this morning conducted a search a the Lusignan Prison where a number of prohibited items were discovered.

The joint Prison search was conducted between 06:00hrs and 08:15hrs in the holding cells.

Among the items seized were 34 improvised weapon, five cellular phones, six lighters, four pieces of broken mirror, three cellular phone chargers, three earpieces, three SIM cards (2 Digicel and 1 GTT), a bottle fermented wine, and seven bottles of oil.

The seized items, as well as a quantity of suspected cannabis which weighted 34 grams, were later taken to the Vigilance Police Station and lodged.