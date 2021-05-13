We should continue to strive for social cohesion – Opposition in Eid ul Fitr Message

Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joseph Harmon

Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings 2021

Eid Mubarak. I extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Guyanese in Guyana and in the Diaspora, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims increased their worship and their charity and fasted the entire month in obedience to God almighty.

Despite this being the second year that we have observed Ramadan and will be celebrating Eid during the COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims have managed to faithfully complete their obligations.

I would like to encourage that the commitment to social responsibility that was evident in our communities during Ramadan continue as many of our brothers and sisters are still finding it difficult to survive in this pandemic.

I also would like to ask that we be cognizant of the plight of the Muslims in Jerusalem and offer prayers for them.

We as Guyanese have enjoyed religious tolerance and acceptance and we should continue to call for social cohesion for our people.

Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.