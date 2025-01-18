“We have delivered” – Min. Singh on $1.382 trillion Budget 2025

Under the theme ‘A secure, prosperous and sustainable Guyana,’ Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, explained that Budget 2025 seeks to complete and exceed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government’s 2020 Manifesto commitments while laying the foundation of the PPP/C’s next term in office.

“We the PPP/C went to the Guyanese People in 2020 with a Manifesto that we committed to implement once given the opportunity to do so, and we were given the opportunity. Today, I am proud to join my colleagues on this side of the House to say resoundingly that we have delivered. Indeed, in many cases, we have far exceeded the commitments we gave in our Manifesto.”

Dr Singh delivered the massive $1.382 trillion 2025 Budget in a 5-hour marathon presentation today in the National Assembly. This is a growth from the 2024 $1.146 Budget.

According to the minister, Budget 2025 Budget 2025 comprises primarily a review of the main developments and prospects in the Guyanese economy as well as key highlights from the main policies, programmes, and projects being implemented by the Government. The proposed measure, he added, aims to promote production and productivity, increase disposable income, and improve household and individual well-being.

“On the measures that I have announced, it should be clear that Budget 2025 contains much for everyone. Apart from all of the interventions in the social sector and the training and employment opportunities that will be generated by the Budget, the measures announced will also help stimulate more growth because they promote production and productivity. It will also improve disposable income in a very significant and tangible way. Moreover, the measures will incentivise and reward effort by recognising the value of hard work… and the measures will also contribute to production and productivity.”

Moreover, Dr Singh pointed out that the policies, programmes, and projects being implemented clearly highlight that the PPP/C Administration is doing more than has been done at any other time in the country’s history – all of which result in tangible and visible improvements in the quality of life enjoyed by the Guyanese people.

“We are building more and better roads than ever before. We are building more and better schools and hospitals than ever before. We are training more people than ever before. We are creating more jobs and better jobs than ever before. All of these result in tangible and visible improvements in the quality of life enjoyed by the Guyanese People. Our pledge to the Guyanese People is that we will continue to do more and to do it better, all in the interest of their wellbeing.”

According to the Finance Minister, the aggregation of the sleuth of measures in Budget 2025 will place over $90 billion in the hands of individuals and businesses to promote the growth and expansion of economic activity and job creation.

Below are some of the key measures in Budget 2025:

Old age pension now at $41,000; public assistance $22k

Guyanese babies to get $100k; Because We Care cash grant increases to $50k

Income Tax Threshold moves to $130k; PAYE, tax on over-time reduced

$10,000 universal health voucher for every Guyanese

No VAT on agriculture machinery, generators

--- ---